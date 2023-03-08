Greater Manchester Police officer charged with rape
- Published
A police officer in Manchester has been charged with rape.
PC James Stonehouse, 24, was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody for questioning on 7 April 2022, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force said the officer, who worked in the Oldham district, was charged on Wednesday with one count of rape and remains suspended from duty.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 11 April.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.