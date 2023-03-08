Bolton building: Travis Perkins applies for urgent demolition
- Published
A "dangerous" warehouse needs to be "urgently demolished" as it poses a risk to pedestrians, drivers and nearby residents, its owner has said.
Builders merchant Travis Perkins has applied to knock down the building on Bark Street and Chorley Street in Bolton.
The application said it had partially collapsed and the roof was sagging.
There were also fears raised that it could damage an electricity substation and lead to power loss for buildings.
Documents published by Bolton Council revealed the firm wanted to knock the building down as a matter of urgency, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The application said it was "deemed to be in a dangerous state and requires urgent demolition given the proximity to vehicular and pedestrian highways and residential properties".
"The structural condition report confirms there are areas of the building which are prohibited for use by Travis Perkins due to their condition."
'Destabilisation'
Areas of the building have collapsed and existing metal work has severe penetrative corrosion and woodwork identified as being rotten, the application added.
"There is a destabilisation of the Chorley Street elevation and there is visible sagging of the roof," it said.
"Furthermore, the existing extensions to the building do not appear to be tied into the main building thereby impacting on the integrity of all the buildings concerned."
The application also cited concerns over the substation inside the building operated by Electricity North West.
"Given the precarious condition of the building, there is a further need to ensure the buildings are demolished in a timely manner to ensure the substation is not impacted, which in turn could result in the loss of power to a significant number of buildings."