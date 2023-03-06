Peter Baglin: Human remains found near canal were missing man
- Published
Human remains found near a canal have been identified as that of missing grandad Peter Baglin.
The discovery was made near the Bridgwater Canal in Boothstown on Saturday, almost 10 weeks after the 55-year-old disappeared on a walk.
Greater Manchester Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Paying tribute, his wife Michelle said: "Today is a day we wished would never come.
"Our family is absolutely devastated at the news of Pete's passing.
"When I think of Pete, I think of him as my best buddy and after being together almost 30 years, we complemented each other perfectly."
She describe him as a "fantastic" father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a "great brother" and "much-loved son".
"We don't know how we are going to move on from this day," she added.
Mr Baglin was last seen on CCTV at a garage in Mosley Common near Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 28 December.
His wife reported him missing when he did not return home from a walk that took him down the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal.
His phone, hat and headphones were found on a towpath beside the canal the following day.
Greater Manchester Police said a file was now being prepared for the coroner.
Mrs Baglin previously told BBC North West Tonight that she had spoken to him shortly after he left for the walk.
She said he had promised to be home shortly and told her: "I love you, you're my world."
However, she later became worried and further phone calls to him went unanswered.
She then decided to go out looking for him before reporting him missing.