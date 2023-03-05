Peter Baglin: Human remains found near canal
Police searching for a man who went missing almost 10 weeks ago say they have found human remains.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the family of Peter Baglin, 55, of Boothstown, Salford, have been informed.
Officers were searching an area near the Bridgewater Canal at about 10:48 GMT on Saturday when the discovery was made.
Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.
Detective Inspector Michael Sharples of the GMP Salford District said: "Though we are not currently in a position to confirm this is Peter, our thoughts remain with his wife Michelle and his loved ones." He said inquiries would continue.
Mr Baglin, 55, was last seen on CCTV at a garage in Mosley Common near Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 28 December.
His wife, Michelle, reported him missing when he did not return home from a walk that took him down the towpath of the Bridgewater Canal.
His phone, hat and headphones were found on a towpath beside the canal the following day.
Extensive police searches have been made, including by teams specialising in mountain rescue and underwater searches, with drones also used.
Mrs Baglin also organised her own search along the canal, with more than 200 people attending to help.