Salford stabbing: Boy, 15, is seriously injured
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed outside a McDonalds restaurant in Salford, police have said.
The teenager suffered serious injuries in the attack in Higher Broughton at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were increasing patrols across Higher Broughton and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Officers have been authorised to stop and search people in the area, they added.
Supt Mark Kenny, from GMP, said: "I have authorised a Section 60 within the local area to ensure enhanced stop and search powers are in force to provide extra reassurance to the local community and to prevent further offences."
