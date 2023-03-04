Dukinfield: Worker hit by digger on industrial estate dies
A worker who was hit by a digger on an industrial estate has died, police have said.
The 42-year-old man was working at the premises in Outram Road, Dukinfield where the crash occurred on Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has since been released under investigation.
The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation into the incident.
