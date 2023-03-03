Police officer charged with rape and false imprisonment
A serving Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with rape and false imprisonment, the force has said.
Christopher Henderson was posted to the City of Manchester district, but has since been suspended.
The 40-year-old was arrested on 28 February and taken into custody for further questioning. He was charged with the offences on Friday.
He is due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Henderson is charged with four counts of rape and one of false imprisonment, the force later clarified.
