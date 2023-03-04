Longest serving councillor marks 57 years in job
- Published
A veteran politician thought to be England's longest serving councillor has been praised for 57 years of work in local government.
Salford City Council's David Lancaster MBE began his political life aged 21 and is now glancing back over an esteemed career at the age of 77.
First elected in 1965, Mr Lancaster played a key role in the development of the Lowry Theatre and Salford Quays.
He said he takes "great pride" in watching the city transform.
"We've done a heck of a lot. I love it, you've got to love it," he said.
After first serving on Eccles Council until 1969, Mr Lancaster moved to Salford to represent Winton in 1970 - the year current Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was born.
In 1974, local government re-organisation saw Salford Council became Salford City Council and Mr Lancaster became a full-time member in 1999.
He was promoted to deputy leader in 2003 and was part of a strategic regeneration team which secured £450m in investment for the city and assisted the BBC's move to MediaCity.
The grandfather-of-five said: "I am proud that Salford has pioneered so many initiatives over the years to improve people's lives.
"Generally employment prospects are much better than they used to be. The growth has been unbelievable."
Above all, he credited the "dedicated" teams he has worked with.
"Having said that, we are well aware we still face huge challenges of poverty and low wages, low skills and aspirations and poor health which limit people's lives and not enough affordable housing," he said.
Mr Lancaster said one his proudest achievements was Project Gulf, launched in 2010, which brought the council and Greater Manchester Police together with housing, justice and health to combat organised crime gangs.
He said the project helped steer young people into more positive life choices and had proved "invaluable in the fight against organised crime".
A founder member of The Lowry Trust, in 2016 Mr Lancaster was awarded an MBE for services to the community in Salford and charitable services.
The Labour councillor now represents Barton and Winton following boundary changes, as well as serving as executive support member for environment, neighbourhoods and community safety.
'Pride in the area'
Ann-Marie Humphreys, Salford's ceremonial mayor, said it was "an honour" to continue to work alongside Mr Lancaster, who supported her in her early career.
"I've known Councillor Lancaster for 19 years and he was a great help when I first started as executive support member in culture and leisure," she said.
"I shadowed him before I went on to chair the Statutory Functions Committee that funded the arts across Greater Manchester.
"It takes a lot of time and dedication to be a councillor and it's an incredible achievement to serve your community for 57 years.
"It's an honour to have worked with him for so long."
Mr Lancaster continues to encourage young people to consider becoming councillors and said it is "important to have mixed representation" on a council.
"The most important thing is that you've got to care," he said.
"You've got to care about your community and take pride in the area you live."
How long does he plan to go on? Mr Lancaster is up for election again in May, when he will be 78.
He said: "I'll definitely be there. As long as I feel I have something to contribute and as long as the people and party agree, I'll continue."