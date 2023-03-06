UK Supreme Court sits in Manchester for first time
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester this week.
It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city.
Three cases will be heard when the court sits at the Manchester Civil Justice Centre on Bridge Street West.
A spokesman said members of the public are welcome to attending the hearings to witness the courts proceedings as it aims to be "open and accessible".
Cases will be heard by the president of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Burrows, Lord Stephens, Lady Rose and Lord Richards.
The court, which has its permanent home in London, has previously sat in other capital cities, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
