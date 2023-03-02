Levenshulme stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed in the street.
Ibraheem Ali died a week after the attack in Stockport Road, Levenshulme, Manchester, on 22 January.
His family said he was a "kind, loving and caring young man" who was "always smiling".
Akbar Khan, 20, of Manchester, pleaded not guilty to Mr Ali's murder at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.
Mr Khan, of Burnside Drive, is due to appear at the same court on 22 May. A trial date has been set for 24 July.
Paying tribute, Mr Ali's mother, who has not been named, said he "was the light of my soul" and the "kind of son I wish all mothers to have".
"I will cherish his memories forever," she added.
