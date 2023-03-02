Manchester Arena bomb inquiry finds MI5 missed significant chance
- Published
The security service MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have prevented the Manchester Arena attack, an inquiry has found.
Chairman Sir John Saunders said the reasons included a "failure" by an MI5 officer to act swiftly enough.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade bomb after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
The public inquiry found Abedi was probably assisted by someone in Libya.
It is the first time an official conclusion has been made about the possible involvement of other people from abroad.
In making this finding, Sir John contradicts an MI5 assessment which said no-one other than Salman Abedi and his brother Hashem were knowingly involved in the plot.
In his report, Sir John outlined how it was "more likely than not that there were others who were knowingly involved in plotting a bomb, even though they might not have known all the details".
But he added it was not possible, on the available evidence, to say who this might have been.
Sir John's comments were published in the inquiry's third and final report into the atrocity, which dealt with the radicalisation of Abedi and whether the attack could have been prevented.
The first volume has been made publicly available while the second contains material which it is said would be damaging to national security if made public.
It has only been circulated to a limited readership of people who have security clearance, which does not include the families of those who died, their legal teams, or the media.
The inquiry process began more than three years ago, and there were 194 days of oral evidence from 267 witnesses.
It seems a contradiction of the term "public inquiry" to keep some findings private, but the chairman says that he had to balance the principle of open justice with the issue of national security.
He's added that all private evidence has been scrutinised to make sure that restricting it can't be seen as a "cloak to cover up mistakes".
Given that the previous two inquiry reports were highly critical of the private companies and public authorities involved with the arena and the emergency response, this document was also expected to be tough on MI5.
Bereaved families and survivors will be pleased that in some areas the report doesn't pull its punches.
They'll find it upsetting to hear that the security service missed a significant opportunity. But there will also be some frustration that they'll never learn the full detail of exactly what that opportunity involved.
The inquiry found two pieces of information about Abedi were assessed at the time by the security service as not being terrorism-related.
But Sir John said, having heard from MI5 witnesses at the hearings, he considered that did not present an "accurate picture".
One officer admitted they considered a possible pressing national security concern on one of the pieces of intelligence but did not discuss it with colleagues straightaway and did not write up a report that same day.
In his 207-page report, Sir John said: "The delay in providing the report led to the missing of an opportunity to take a potentially important investigative action.
"Based on everything the security service knew or should have known, I am satisfied that such an investigative action would have been a proportionate and justified step to take.
"This should have happened."
But he added that Abedi "demonstrated some security consciousness and that this might have affected the efficacy of the investigative action that I have identified".
Sir John said the intelligence could have led to Abedi being followed to the parked Nissan Micra where he stored his explosives and later moved them to a city-centre rented flat to assemble his bomb.
He said that if MI5 had acted on the intelligence received then Abedi also could have been stopped at Manchester Airport on his return from Libya four days before the attack.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk