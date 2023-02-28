Arriva North West Bus set to close Cheshire depots
Arriva bus services in parts of Cheshire could be axed as the company's announced plans to close two depots.
It would mean no Arriva buses in Winsford, Northwich, Crewe or Macclesfield.
The firm is consulting staff about the closures of its Winsford and Macclesfield depots.
It said it was a "last resort" but with falling passenger numbers combined with increased costs of running services it was "sadly necessary".
An Arriva North West Bus spokesperson said: "It is with great regret we announce we are consulting our highly valued team on the closure of our Winsford and Macclesfield depots which, if confirmed, would mean we would no longer operate any bus services in the Winsford, Northwich, Crewe and Macclesfield areas."
It said withdrawing services and closing depots were "always a very last resort".
They added: "This very difficult decision has been taken following exhaustive steps to turn around the loss-making services but with consistently too few customers to cover the increased cost of running services it is sadly necessary to launch a consultation with affected employees on closing the depots."
The firm said if the depots were closed it would work with Cheshire East Council and Cheshire West and Chester Council to see if routes could transition to any new operators.
