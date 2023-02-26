Alisha Goup: Two men charged over death of girl, 16, in crash
- Published
Two men have been charged over the death of a teenage girl who was hit by a car.
Alisha Goup, from Royton, was struck by the car, which mounted the pavement following a crash with another vehicle in Oldham on Thursday.
The 16-year-old died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
Omar Choudhury, 21, of Royton, and Hamidur Rahman, 23, of Oldham, have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.