Bewsey attack: CCTV images released after man grabs boy, 11, in street

CCTV image of manCheshire Police
Police said the man captured on CCTV may have "vital information" about the attack

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace after an 11-year-old boy was grabbed in the street.

The boy was attacked at the junction of Troutbeck Avenue and Norreys Avenue in Bewsey, Warrington, at about 15:00 GMT on Wednesday, Cheshire Police said.

He suffered a minor injury after he fought off the suspect, who ran off with his phone towards Lilford Avenue.

Detectives have issued images of a man who they said may have "vital information" about the attack.

The force has urged anyone with information about the attack, or recognises the man in the photograph, to contact them.

Det Sgt Richard Langford said: "We understand that incidents such as this cause a lot of concern in the local community."

He said he wanted to "reassure residents that we are doing all we can to establish exactly what has taken place and who was responsible".

Cheshire Police
Detectives have urged anyone with information about the man in the CCTV image to contact the force

