Liam Smith: Woman charged over acid attack shooting
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found to have been shot and left in the street doused in acid.
The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on the evening of 24 November.
Rachel Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.
The 37-year-old woman has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear before Tameside Magistrates later.
Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was previously charged with murdering Mr Smith.
Mr Smith's family described the 38-year-old as "a devoted father" of two sons and "a dearly loved, son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson and friend".
