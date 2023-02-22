Child seriously hurt in Bolton abduction attempt
- Published
A child has been seriously hurt during an attempted abduction that was thwarted by members of the public.
Police were called to reports of the attempted kidnap in Mayor Street in Bolton at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A woman walking with her child was approached by an unknown man "who snatched the child from her and attempted to make off", Greater Manchester Police said.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
Det Insp Tony Lunt praised "the quick work and bravery" of members of the public who helped detain him.
"This was an incredibly distressing incident during which a child received serious injuries", he said.
"Although these are thankfully not life-threatening, the mother of the child was understandably very shaken by the incident and is receiving support from specialist officers."
Det Insp Lunt said it was being treated as an isolated incident.
He appealed for witnesses and video footage and said there would be increased patrols in the area over the next few days.