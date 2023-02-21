Liam Smith: Woman held over acid attack shooting death in Shevington
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot and doused in acid.
The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on the evening of 24 November.
Greater Manchester Police said a 38-year-old woman had been detained in York and taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.
Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was previously charged with murdering Mr Smith.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward, adding information would be treated with "the strictest confidence".
"We are continuing to search for justice for Liam's loved ones," Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said.
"So far, eight warrants and 25 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry."
The force said five people had been arrested as part of the probe.
Mr Smith's family described the 38-year-old as "a devoted father" and "a dearly loved, son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson and friend".
He worked hard as an electrician "to give his boys the best start in life he could possibly give", they said.
His two young sons "will now have to spend the rest of their lives without their adoring father, and the rest of our family will be forever haunted by this senseless act".