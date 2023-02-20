Littleborough: Pedestrian hit by van dies from his injuries
An elderly man who was knocked down earlier this month has died from his injuries, police said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe the man, in his 80s, was hit by a van on Hare Hill Road in Littleborough at about 11:00 GMT on 3 February.
GMP said the man went home "with apparently minor injuries" but later that day was taken to hospital where he subsequently died.
Police want to hear from witnesses or anyone at the scene who tried to help.
Sgt Phil Collingwood, from GMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We believe that witnesses stopped at the scene to assist the pedestrian and informed him that they had witnessed the collision.
"We are appealing to anyone to come forward."
