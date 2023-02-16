Hattersley railway station's £750,000 upgrade completed
- Published
A £750,000 upgrade of a railway station aimed at improving facilities for passengers has been completed.
The scheme at Hattersley station in Tameside includes a new waiting area, grab rails and audio descriptions for visually-impaired customers.
Plans for the station on the Manchester to Glossop line were approved in 2020.
Chris Jackson, regional director at operator Northern said the "significant improvements" would benefit the 10,000 passengers that use it annually.
Tameside councillors earlier said the scheme was aimed at tackling transport pressures in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The first phase of improvements at the station, which was completed in 2016, saw the realignment of Hattersley Road West and new bus stops provided opposite the site.
A new car park was also created to encourage the use of park and ride.
In a joint statement, Councillors Jacqueline North and Jan Jackson said the works were "an important part of the projects undertaken so far to improve Hattersley".
"Providing a modern and sustainable ticket office ensures we are supporting essential public transport networks across Tameside and it's great news for residents," they said.
"Adding this to the projects already transforming and bringing new homes helps to continue make Hattersley a great place to live and work."
The scheme was funded by a grant given to Tameside Council by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk