Greater Manchester Police officer sacked over indecent images
A police officer who admitted making and possessing indecent images of children has been sacked, a force has said.
Greater Manchester Police said Thomas Woods' dismissal followed his conviction in July 2022.
It said the 34-year-old had been a serving PC in the Salford district when he was arrested in December 2021.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson said his conduct "could not be further removed from what a police officer should be".
"It is a very powerful principle that officers should preserve public confidence and the seriousness of the misconduct found in terms of professional behaviour means he has been dismissed without notice," he said.
The force said officers had attended Woods' home after receiving information about potential indecent images and seized two phones and a laptop.
'Perpetually unforgiven'
Forensic examination revealed more than 1,000 indecent images, many of which showed sexual acts involving children, which had been collected over a 10-year period.
It said Woods admitted possession of indecent images of children, making indecent images, possessing prohibited images of children and possession of extreme pornographic images and was sentenced 16 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.
He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.
He was dismissed without notice by Mr Watson at a misconduct hearing which he did not attend on Tuesday.
Speaking afterwards, Mr Watson Woods had committed "very serious criminal offences".
"His acts were deliberate, unforced and unlawful, and also morally reprehensible," he said.
"He brings the profession into disrepute and damages the confidence the public has in police officers."
He added that Woods had "completely forfeited the trust of the public" and would "stand perpetually unforgiven by officers and staff whose acts of decency will be tainted".
Alongside the dismissal, Woods will also be placed on the College of Policing Barred List.