Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl in court charged with murder
- Published
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have appeared in court charged with murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
The transgender schoolgirl was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday afternoon.
The boy, from Leigh, and the girl, from Warrington, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and spoke only to confirm their name and age.
The pair were further remanded into youth detention.
They appeared on separate videolinks and were both accompanied by an adult.
The girl's parents and the boy's mother were in the public gallery for the short hearing.
The judge set a provisional trial date for July.
On Wednesday evening hundreds of people attended candlelit vigils in cities including Dublin, Belfast, Manchester, Lancaster and Leeds.
Cheshire Police initially said there was no evidence Brianna's killing was hate-related but on Tuesday detectives said all lines of inquiry were "being explored", including hate crime.
Officers, who had been given extra time to question the two teenagers, later charged them with murder.
Brianna's family, who are from Birchwood in Warrington, described her as "beautiful, witty and hilarious".
They said she was "strong, fearless and one of a kind" with a "larger-than-life character".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk