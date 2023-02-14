Brianna Ghey killing investigated as possible hate crime
- Published
Police investigating the killing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are now considering whether it could have been a hate crime.
The schoolgirl was found lying with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
Police have been granted a 30-hour extension to question a boy and girl, both aged 15, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They said all lines of inquiry were "being explored", including hate crime.
Brianna was a transgender girl but Cheshire Police detectives previously said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was "hate related".
They said a post-mortem examination was planned and officers were still searching for the weapon used. They are also trying to establish a motive for the attack.
A statement from the force urged people to "please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation".
Brianna's family earlier paid tribute to the "much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister", and said her death had left a "massive hole".
Candle-lit vigils are to be held across the UK, with events due to be held this evening in Liverpool and Bristol.
Events - organised by members of the transgender community and supporters - are also planned in the coming days in cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and York.
Local councillor Valerie Allen was near the park at the time of the attack, she told BBC North West Today: "I didn't see a thing but then I saw the police cars coming flying down and knew something had happened.
"It really is devastating and people are very, very sad at the loss of someone so young."
Tributes have also been paid to Brianna on social media and in particular Tik Tok, where she had a huge following.
One message described her as a "sweet angel" and a "beautiful girl".
LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall tweeted: "Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones. We urge anyone who may have information which will help the police with their enquiries to come forward."
Donations on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for Brianna's family, which said the schoolgirl "brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her" and "looking forward to taking her exams this year", have passed £70,000.