Brianna Ghey killing investigated as possible hate crime
- Published
Police investigating the killing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are now considering whether it was a hate crime.
The schoolgirl was found lying with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
Police have been granted a 30-hour extension to question a boy and girl, both aged 15, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They said all lines of inquiry were "being explored", including hate crime.
Brianna was a transgender girl but Cheshire Police detectives previously said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was "hate related".
This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.