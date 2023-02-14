Brianna Ghey killing investigated as possible hate crime

Brianna GheyFamily handout
Brianna Ghey was found injured in Linear Park in Culcheth and died at the scene

Police investigating the killing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are now considering whether it was a hate crime.

The schoolgirl was found lying with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.

Police have been granted a 30-hour extension to question a boy and girl, both aged 15, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They said all lines of inquiry were "being explored", including hate crime.

Brianna was a transgender girl but Cheshire Police detectives previously said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was "hate related".

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.

