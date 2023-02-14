Oldham Coliseum: Historic theatre to close after funding cut
- Published
The historic Oldham Coliseum will close next month after losing its entire Arts Council England funding.
The theatre, which has a 135-year history, was unable to come up with a rescue plan after the funding cut.
In January, the theatre on Fairbottom Street cancelled all shows after March due to financial uncertainty.
In a statement, the theatre thanked its audiences and said it was "with great regret" that its doors would close for the final time on 31 March.
The venue was a training ground for a host of TV soap stars, including Coronation Street's Jean Alexander (Hilda Ogden), Barbara Knox (Rita Sullivan), William Roache (Ken Barlow) and Anne Kirkbride (Deirdre Barlow).
The venue had received funding of more than £600,000 a year but became the biggest theatre outside London to lose its subsidy in a shake-up announced in November.
Transition period
In a statement, a spokesman for the theatre said the current financial situation was "not sustainable for the running of a full-time theatre".
"The coliseum is working with Arts Council England and Oldham Council to ensure a smooth transition period for the company, including funding to enable support for our workforce and honouring commitments to artists," the spokesman added.
"Many of the coliseum's staff have lived in Oldham all their lives and worked with the company for over a decade.
"They are the priority for the company at this time."
All events at the coliseum until 26 March will go ahead as planned and ticket holders for all other events will be refunded over the coming weeks, the spokesman said.