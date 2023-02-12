Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington.
Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday.
Emergency services were called just after 15:00 and she was found lying on a path with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teenagers arrested are from the local area and being held in custody.
Cheshire Constabulary Det Ch Supt Mike said a number of inquiries were under way and police were trying to establish the "exact circumstances" of her death.
"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna's death are hate related," he said.
"Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have."
Police earlier said a post-mortem examination was taking place to establish the cause of death and that officers were supporting Brianna's family, who are from the nearby town of Birchwood.
They said officers were continuing to trace the murder weapon and establish a motive for the attack.
Additional officers are patrolling the area, which is a well-known dog walking spot.
Anyone with information or evidence related to the incident is asked to come forward and contact police.
Police in Warrington - a town which sits between Liverpool and Manchester - are particularly keen for people and businesses in the area to check CCTV and dashcam footage for evidence.