Rochdale crash: Girl seriously injured in collision
A girl has been seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle, police have said.
The child was walking in York Street, Rochdale when she was struck by a Toyota at about 19:45 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
She was taken to hospital where her condition is potentially life-threatening, they added.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
