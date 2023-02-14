Multi-million pound plan to transform Stretford Leisure Centre
Stretford Leisure Centre is to get a multi-million pound makeover, Trafford Council has announced.
The authority said the plans will "totally transform" the centre on Chester Road with new swimming pools, changing rooms and a bigger cafe.
Proposals also include a sauna and steam room, a bigger fitness suite, a ladies only gym, spin studio and sports hall, and a new cricket centre.
The plans are expected to be approved at a council meeting on Monday.
The council said the new facilities support its plan to improve health and wellbeing in Trafford.
A large-scale consultation period will be held with residents regarding the planned refurbishment at Stretford, if the plans get the go-ahead, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
