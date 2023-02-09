Boy, 8, saved his choking mum weeks after first-aid training
- Published
A boy who saved his choking mum's life has received an award at Buckingham Palace from the Princess Royal.
Anne-Marie Parkinson's son George, then eight, knew what to do when she began to choke on broth since he had joined St John Ambulance six weeks before.
The family from Bolton were on holiday in Scotland when George, now 11, leapt into action and cleared Anne-Marie's windpipe by slapping her on the back.
The St John Ambulance's Young Achievers award left him "lost for words".
George acquired his first-aid skills as a Badger with St John Ambulance.
His "immensely proud" mum explained how she had started struggling to breathe during a meal.
George said his brothers "got up and started patting her on the back".
"I told them 'that's not how you do it' and I did one back slap and the blockage came out."
Anne-Marie said her son had already planned to carry out abdominal thrusts if his back-slap had not worked.
"He was so confident, not only in doing what he needed to do to resolve the immediate issue, but what the next steps would be if that hadn't worked.
"And we ended up laughing - like who is this person standing in front of us, giving us all these choking life-saving tips?
"The fact that he has become a Badger and engaged and learnt all this in such a short space of time left me saying 'Wow!'"
George added: "It taught me skills that I will never forget and it felt good that I had saved somebody's life and I had only been a Badger for six weeks."
"I made sure to gel my hair and wear new shoes," he said about meeting Princess Anne. "Shaking her hand was pretty overwhelming and she was really nice."