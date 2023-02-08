Greater Manchester Police: Officers left people naked in cells - inspectors
- Published
A police force left some people naked in cells and detainees' safety was put at risk, inspectors have found.
The police watchdog said "urgent attention" was required to improve Greater Manchester Police (GMP) custody services, after an inspection.
It also criticised the limited oversight of the use of force and inappropriate detention of children.
GMP Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said it was an "utmost priority" to address the issues.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected the custody suites between August and October 2022.
A report said there were six main areas of concern:
- Governance and oversight of the use of force in custody was limited and records were often "incomplete or inaccurate"
- The dignity of detainees was not maintained when clothing was removed and they were "sometimes left naked in their cells and not encouraged to put on replacement clothing"
- Detainee safety was not always ensured and there was not always enough staff on duty to manage risk appropriately
- Lack of control over detainees' medicines presented "a significant risk to the force" with insecure storage and inaccurate records
- Leadership for custody provision was "not strong enough"
- Legal requirements for detention, treatment and questioning were not always met
Additionally, inspectors said the number of children arrested had increased during the last year and they added: "We found cases where, in our view, alternatives to custody should have been considered."
'Additional demand'
Inspector Nikki Faulconbridge praised the force's "clear governance structure" and "respectful and patient" custody staff and said the force worked well with mental health services.
She was also positive about GMP's quick response to feedback during the inspection.
But she said "these custody services are not good enough" and criticised the force for failing to implement some recommendations from the last inspection in 2016.
Mr McFarlane said an increasing number of arrests had created "additional demand on our custody resources and capability" but it was his "utmost priority to quickly address these issues".
"We have not waited for the report to be published to take action.
"We are already very much on our way to addressing all areas for concern, including robust leadership and oversight, increased scrutiny on use of force and anti-rip clothing, enhanced measures to secure medication, and thorough regular review and auditing procedures to ensure compliance and professionalism."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk