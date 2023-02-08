Greater Manchester Police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
- Published
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
He was arrested on Tuesday in "an immediate response to a report received that day", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The officer was in the role of a "temporary sergeant" and had been posted to GMP's City of Manchester district, the force added.
A GMP spokeswoman said the officer remained in custody for questioning.
