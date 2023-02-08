Edenfield Centre: Review launched into abuse at mental health unit
- Published
An NHS mental health unit where patients were filmed being mistreated is set be investigated by an independent expert.
BBC Panorama found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester last year.
Various staff members were sacked or suspended following the broadcast.
Professor Oliver Shanley OBE has now been appointed by NHS England to lead an independent review of the centre.
Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust's (GMMH) said they would "engage in an open and transparent manner" with the review.
The BBC's investigation into the centre, which was broadcast in September, found patients were put at risk.
Staff were filmed using restraint inappropriately and swearing at and slapping patients, while some of those being cared for endured long seclusions in small, bare rooms.
'Bring some clarity'
NHS England said the review, led by Prof Shanley, would aim to "bring some clarity and reassurance to patients, their families, and staff, as well as the broader public, in respect of the ongoing safety of services that the trust delivers."
Prof Shanley has more than 30 years experience working in mental health, having previously been the chief nurse for London and a chief executive of a mental health provider.
His review, which is expected to conclude no later than 30 September, will focus on "what happened, how it was able to happen, why various aspects of GMMH and NHS didn't know it was happening and learnings that can be shared more broadly across the NHS."
Neil Thwaite, chief executive of GMMH, said: "We welcome the announcement that Prof Shanley will chair the independent review.
"We will engage in an open and transparent manner to ensure we can provide the best possible care to our service users and the communities we serve."
The review comes just weeks after ministers ordered an inquiry into the quality of care in mental health units more broadly across England.
Announcing the move, health minister Maria Caulfield said the inquiry was "an essential first step in improving safety in mental health inpatient settings."
She added: "It will focus on what data and evidence is currently available to healthcare services, including information provided by patients and families and how we can use this data and evidence more effectively to identify patient safety risks and failures in care."
