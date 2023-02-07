Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute".
One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy".
The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed since 2006 and objecting to it on "moral grounds" was not relevant to any decision.
Manchester City Council's licensing panel went on to approve the renewal.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the resident, whose name was redacted in papers published by the council, had called for the club on Whitworth Street West to be moved so it was not so close to Deansgate railway station.
'Just one email'
"I live in Deansgate ward and have frequently thought that the presence of the strip club Obsessions, on the doorstep of one of our big intercity stations, brings the area into disrepute," they said.
"Its exterior is poorly maintained, hinting at the seedy activity that occurs within.
"It seems very strange that visitors to our beautiful and culturally rich city centre... have to walk past the front door of such a repulsive establishment as they form their first impression of Manchester."
Speaking on behalf of the club at a meeting on Monday, Heath Thomas said Obsessions had held its licence for 17 years and the character of the area had not changed during that time.
He said the objection was "just one email" and had been made on "moral grounds", which was not a reason to refuse the licence.
He added that the property was maintained and was not an "eyesore" and said the police recently inspected the premises and confirmed it was meeting all of the conditions of its licence.
The panel renewed the club's licence and that of another such establishment, Victoria's in Dantzic Street, which had received no objections.
