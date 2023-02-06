Longsight murder arrest after man found dead at house
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Manchester.
The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the home in Plymouth Grove, Longsight, on Sunday.
Police were called at about 04:30 GMT following concerns for a person's welfare.
A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said it was being treated as an "isolated incident".
Det Insp Louise Edwards said: "We are currently trying to establish the circumstances that very tragically led to this man's death.
"This is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public."
