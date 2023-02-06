Car sought in Tameside missing woman murder investigation
Detectives investigating the case of a missing woman who they believe has been murdered have released images of a car she was seen in before she disappeared.
Alisha Apostoloff-Boyrin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was reported missing by her grandmother on 2 February 2022.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Ms Apostoloff-Boyrin was last seen on 22 January in a car described as a 2003 gold-coloured Volkswagen Passat saloon.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder remains on police bail.
Det Ch Insp Liam Boden said a year had "passed now and still Alisha has not been seen by family, friends and loved ones and as the investigation continues, it is believed that she may have come to serious harm".
He said the force had found Ms Apostoloff-Boyrin travelled as a passenger in the vehicle to Bishop Auckland in County Durham on 14 January 2022.
She was later seen travelling in the same vehicle on 22 January, leaving Glossop in Derbyshire in the direction of Chapel-en-le-Frith, and had not been seen or heard from since, he added.
The force has urged anyone who saw the vehicle, anything suspicious or any vehicles trespassing on private land around that time to come forward.