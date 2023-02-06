Murder probe after man found dead at Heywood house
The death of a man at a house in Greater Manchester is being treated as murder, police have said.
Grandfather Geoffrey Ives, 75, was found at a house on Hardfield Street, Heywood, near Rochdale on 29 January.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his death could be suspicious and appealed to the public for information.
In a tribute his family said "there wasn't a bad bone in his body" adding, "everyone that knew him loved him".
"He has been there and supported us throughout our whole lives, always putting us first," his family said.
"He was a stubborn man, but there wasn't a bad bone in his body."
Det Ch Inspector David Moores said: "Our inquiries have now brought us to a point in the investigation where we are able to appeal to members of the public to ask for more information."
