Urgent 999 plea as biggest strike action days looms
- Published
North West Ambulance Service has urged people to only call 999 in life-threatening emergencies as the NHS's biggest day of strike action looms.
Members of unions Unite, GMB and the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) will all walk out over pay on Monday.
Further disruption is expected with strikes from the RCN on Tuesday and Unison members on 10 February.
NWAS pleaded with people to "use the NHS wisely" with hospital resources seriously stretched.
Ambulance workers are to join nurses in strike action on Friday in England and Wales in what will be the biggest NHS walkout in the dispute.
The RCN is calling for a 19% pay rise, although the union has indicated it may meet the government "half way".
Unions representing ambulance workers also want above-inflation pay rises, but have not specified a figure.
The government says the demands are unaffordable and pay rises must always be decided by independent pay review bodies.
NWAS said ambulances will be limited on Friday and Monday, with fewer staff in call centres and patient transport services.
Ged Blezard, director of operations, said: "It's vital we keep the ambulances we do have available for those who really need us.
"Reasons to continue to call 999 include cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, fits that aren't stopping, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding, allergic reactions and serious head injuries."
He said other patients who require hospital treatment will likely be asked to take alternative transport and urged people not to call 999 to check on ambulance arrival times.
"I am pleased to say the public has listened to our previous messages and call volumes have fallen on days of strike action," Mr Blezard added.
Those with non-urgent concerns are advised to seek help from NHS 111 or contact their GP or pharmacist.
