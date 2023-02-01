Johnny Marr: Ex-Smiths star backs schoolboy busker with cash grant
A schoolboy busker who caught the eye of ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has told how he hopes to break into the music industry after the star awarded him a special grant.
Online videos of John Denton's performances on Manchester's Market Street have gained thousands of views.
Impressed by his Smiths covers, Marr decided to award the 12-year-old a grant from his young musicians fund.
The £1,000 award will help John pay for singing and guitar lessons.
Marr, who awarded the cash through the Salford Foundation Trust charity, said: "It's a pleasure and privilege to give some assistance to a young musician especially when they're as dedicated as John.
"Well done brother."
John, from Salford, began playing at the age of eight after he received his first guitar as a Christmas present.
He has since played gigs around his home town including at Salford Lads Club - where Marr posed with The Smiths for artwork for their 1986 album The Queen Is Dead.
He now plays with his own band The Height - named after an area in Salford near where he lives - and the group released their first single just before Christmas.
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said: "When I was about 11 I was desperate to just get gigs and I was sitting in my dad's office for hours everyday writing to cafes to ask to play.
"It's going great now, my next gig is in March. Not being big-headed but we hope to be like Johnny Marr and go on tour and get a big following."
In addition to the cash, John told how Marr also had some words of advice to offer.
"He was doing an album signing last year. I lined up with my mum for three hours to have a two-minute chat, he was great", John said.
"He gave me some good advice about getting a bassist."
John's father Phil Denton added: "Music is not a hobby for John but just who he is and a creative outlet he hopes to enjoy for the rest of his life.
"He is incredibly grateful to Johnny and the Salford Foundation Trust who have provided this opportunity."
Marr's young musician award will run for three years, selecting another young musician from Salford each year.