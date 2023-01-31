Levenshulme stabbing: Murder inquiry after teenager dies
A murder inquiry has been launched after a 19-year-old man who was stabbed in a Manchester street died.
The teenager was critically injured in the attack on Stockport Road, Levenshulme, at about 23:30 GMT on 22 January.
Greater Manchester Police said he died a week later, on Sunday.
A 20-year-old man, of Gorton, was previously charged with the teenager's attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
