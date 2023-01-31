Levenshulme stabbing: Murder inquiry after teenager dies

Police incident Stockport Road, LevenshulmeASP
The 19-year-old was stabbed on Stockport Road in Levenshulme

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 19-year-old man who was stabbed in a Manchester street died.

The teenager was critically injured in the attack on Stockport Road, Levenshulme, at about 23:30 GMT on 22 January.

Greater Manchester Police said he died a week later, on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man, of Gorton, was previously charged with the teenager's attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

