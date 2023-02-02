Peter Baglin: Wife's plea after grandad 'vanishes' on canal walk
The wife of a great-grandfather who disappeared after going for a walk more than a month ago has issued a desperate plea for help to find him.
Peter Baglin was last seen in CCTV at a garage in Mosley Common near Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 28 December.
The 55-year-old's phone, hat and headphones were found on a towpath beside the Bridgewater Canal the following day.
Michelle Baglin said: "There have been no sightings. It's like he's vanished."
Extensive police searches have been made including by teams specialising in mountain rescue and underwater searches, with drones also used.
Mrs Baglin also organised her own searches along the canal, with more than 200 people attending to help.
Not a sign of Mr Baglin has been found, Greater Manchester Police said.
"He's vanished. Literally you'd never think of it in this day on Earth where we've got such technical things, that a person could disappear," Mrs Baglin said.
She said he had gone out for a walk and was later seen buying whisky in the garage's CCTV.
A short time later they chatted on the phone, she said. He had promised to be home shortly and told her: "I love you, you're my world."
However, she later became worried and further phone calls to him went unanswered. She then decided to go out looking for him before reporting him missing.
Mrs Baglin said she fears Peter, a grandfather of four and great-grandfather of one, may have been listening to music along the canal embankment and fallen.
"He does go for walks quite regularly," she said.
"He'll put his headphones on and he can walk for a good few hours. It wasn't unusual for him to do that. What was unusual is that he didn't come home.
"I'm praying that he's somewhere safe."
Police said Mr Baglin also has ties to the Devonshire area and joined his wife in appealing for anyone with information to contact them.