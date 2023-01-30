Oldham crash death: PC under criminal investigation, IOPC says
- Published
A police officer is under criminal investigation after a woman was killed when she was hit by a police car which was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle.
Heather Smedley, 53, died after her Peugeot 108 was struck by an unmarked police car in Oldham on 23 December.
The unnamed officer is being probed for the potential offence of causing death by dangerous driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Another potential offence was causing death by careless driving, it added.
Ms Smedley died a short time after being taken to hospital following the crash, which happened at the junction of Oldham Road and Otmoor Way in Royton.
The IOPC said: "Based on our assessment of the available information, we have informed the police driver they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.
"They have also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving.
"This does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow."
Ms Smedley's family said the mother-of-three was the most "kind, gentle, beautiful soul inside and out" and she was "the glue that held our family together".
