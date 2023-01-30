Greater Manchester Police officer sacked after improper relationship
- Published
A police officer has been sacked after having an "improper" relationship with a vulnerable victim.
Paul Banks, who worked at Greater Manchester Police (GMP), advised the woman to create an email account and then accessed explicit videos and pictures that she had uploaded to it.
GMP said Banks knew "full well that his conduct was egregiously wrong".
He was dismissed without notice and placed on the College of Policing barred list.
GMP said Banks, who was based in Salford, clicked on the images and videos more than 200 times.
His actions were uncovered by fellow officers, who reported him to the force's professional standards body.
'Depraved behaviour'
Det Ch Sup Michael Allen, head of GMP's professional standards, said that Banks had been "deservedly sacked".
He said: "Not only has he disgraced himself, but his depraved behaviour dishonours policing and undermines the principled endeavours of his colleagues, who everyday do a valiant job catching criminals and protecting our communities."
He added: "No decent member of the police service wants to work with the likes of Banks and there will never be a place in GMP for anybody who behaves like him."
Banks, who was dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing, had been on restricted duties since the investigation began in December 2020.