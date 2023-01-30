Four arrested after stolen car crashes into lamppost
- Published
Four suspected burglars have been arrested after the stolen car they were travelling in crashed into a lamppost.
The white VW Scirocco crashed in Heywood after it was taken from Bury on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The occupants fled the scene but were later traced by a police task force and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
They remain in police custody for questioning and the car has been recovered to be examined, the force said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.