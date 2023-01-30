Firm fined £120k after builders lifted in digger's bucket
A building firm has been fined £120,000 after two workers were seen fitting a stone on a new house from the airborne bucket of a digger.
They were working on a housing development in Littleborough, Greater Manchester, in 2021.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Rochdale firm Hoyle Developments Limited pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety laws.
Inspectors had found "repeated breaches" on several visits, it added.
The site, where The Villas housing development was being built on Starring Road, had inadequate scaffolding, unsecure fencing and a lack of welfare facilities, it said.
Inspectors made four visits between November 2018 and August 2021, and issued several notices over the health and safety contraventions.
"Repeated breaches were found including a lack of sufficient welfare, unsuitable controls for work at height and inadequate protection from silica dust exposure," inspectors said.
The company has also been ordered to pay £3,165 in costs.
HSE Inspector Mike Lisle said: "Health and safety should be an integral part of any business, not an afterthought, and having a clear health and safety policy and construction phase plan in place, before work commences, can assist with ensuring this."