Just Stop Oil demo slows traffic near Manchester
An hour-long protest by Just Stop Oil campaigners slowed traffic near Manchester city centre.
The demonstration upset some motorists in Regent Road in Salford, with footage showing drivers remonstrating with activists and sounding horns.
It is the latest protest from the group, which has held demonstrations on the M25 in London and at sports venues.
Police said they were "in attendance to maintain safety while facilitating the right to peaceful protest".
They were seen dealing with protesters slowly walking near the M602 motorway and the Old Trafford stadium, where Manchester United are due to play an FA Cup game at 20:00 GMT.
Transport services were affected by delays but roads were reopened after the hour-long protest.
Just Stop Oil is an environmental activism group inspired by the Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain movements.
It has been calling for the government to "immediately halt all new oil and gas licences".
The government plans to license more than 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.
It is also trying to implement new legislation to curb protests.
The current maximum penalty for the wilful obstruction of a highway is nearly a year in jail and offenders can also be fined.