'Batman wannabe' stopped after driving uninsured in Manchester
A "Batman wannabe" who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre overnight has had his car seized.
He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers.
They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they "did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile".
"KA-POW, he's now on the bus back to Wayne Manor," they tweeted.
People who drive a vehicle without insurance can receive a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points.
