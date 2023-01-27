Greater Manchester Police to review complaints over death inquiry
- Published
Greater Manchester Police is to re-examine a complaint about how it handled an investigation into the death of a TV reporter.
ITV Granada Reports journalist Teresa McMahon, 43, was found dead at her flat in Salford in August 2021.
Her family complained that the initial police investigation did not sufficiently examine domestic abuse allegations.
After an independent review, GMP said it would reinvestigate the complaint.
The complaints related to whether the force sufficiently investigated domestic abuse allegations, if it should have identified Ms McMahon as vulnerable and if her death could have been avoided had officers acted differently.
'Not satisfied'
In its review, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said GMP's handling of the family's complaint "was not adequate, reasonable or proportionate".
The IOPC directed the force "to reinvestigate the complaints in line with procedures outlined in their domestic abuse policy".
Sunny Bhalla, the IOPC's head of national operations, said: "Our thoughts are with Teresa's family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by her tragic death.
"After completing our review, we were not satisfied that the investigation conducted by Greater Manchester Police into the complaints made was adequate. We concluded that lines of enquiry had not been pursued and complaints were not sufficiently addressed.
"We have directed the force to reinvestigate the complaints in line with procedures outlined in their domestic abuse policy."
A spokesman for GMP confirmed it was re-investigating the complaint but said the force was unable to comment due to the forthcoming inquest into Ms McMahon's death.