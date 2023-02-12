Photographer Richard Davis's post-Brexit fears inspired new work
A photographer who spent years capturing Manchester has said his post-Brexit fears inspired him to revisit old portraits and create a new show.
Richard Davis has been photographing life in the city since arriving as a student in the late 1980s and said it had "never stopped evolving".
When Brexit happened, he "feared people would become narrow-minded", he said.
As a result, he decided to create a collection with new images to show "the diversity at the heart" of the city.
He said the exhibition, In The City, weaves together old and new portraits taken near the Mancunian Way, the well-known thoroughfare that runs round the city centre.
"I wanted to celebrate this cosmopolitan and diverse city," he said.
"I feared people would become narrow minded, when we should be open, tolerant and encouraging.
"I wanted to celebrate this cosmopolitan and diverse city.
"Manchester never stays still; it is always evolving."
He said he was in his 20s when he moved from Birmingham to study photography at Manchester Polytechnic and he "fell in love with the place and its people".
"It was full of creative people doing creative things," he said.
"There was a real sense of freedom and possibilities at that time".
His exhibition includes images of many of the people he came across at the time, including Fola Agbalaya, who he first met in 1988.
"Fola was exactly the type of person who I wanted to encounter when I moved to the Poly," he said.
"I was definitely in awe of her.
"She was high up in student politics within the Students Union and I loved her glasses and how she carried herself."
He said he decided he had to include her in the new exhibition.
"Years later, we met again in Manchester and when the Mancunian Way Portrait Project came up, I knew straight away I wanted to ask Fola again if I could do a new portrait of her," he said.
"She may have changed her glasses, but to me, she still looked great."
The exhibition also features jazz trumpeter Kevin Davy, in a shot Davis took in his flat on Charles Barry Crescent in Hulme in 1990.
"Kevin was my next door neighbour and this photo came about because he saved me from a knifepoint mugging a few days before on a stairwell near to our flats," he said.
"Kevin walked down the stairs at just the right time to disturb my would-be muggers [and] I managed to get free as they ran off after seeing Kevin approach.
"To pay Kevin back, I did a load of photos for him."
As a former resident of Hulme Crescents, a large housing development which was demolished in the mid-1990s, the photographer said he had seen huge changes to the city.
"There are not many of the old buildings left," he said.
"The skyline has got bigger.
"It's not spreading out, but going upwards; I've heard many people call it Manchattan."
He said it was "wonderful" to see the city "never standing still", but added that he hoped it would retain a balance between its corporate and independent influences.
"I miss a lot about the old days but for anywhere to thrive, it has to constantly evolve," he said.
He added that his "main fear" was the "increased cost of living pricing young people out of the city centre".
"There needs to be space for young people to stay and be creative," he said.
"Young people are the ones who offer most to music, art, creativity.
"If you lose young people from your city, then the city will ultimately die."
In The City is at Manchester's Central Library until 1 April.