Four held in Manchester suspected counterfeit goods raid
- Published
Four men have been arrested while transporting suspected counterfeit goods from a shop.
Officers on patrol spotted the men on Moulton Street, Manchester, on Sunday.
A search of their van found large quantities of prescription drugs and suspected counterfeit clothing worth thousands of pounds.
Greater Manchester Police said its continuing crackdown on fake goods in the Cheetham Hill and Strangeways area was "relentless".
Insp Andy Torkington said: "I believe our activity is starting to make a real difference and is making it more difficult for criminals to operate in the area.
"Our officers are on the lookout for anyone who may be shifting counterfeit goods to intercept, and prevent offenders from transferring criminal activity elsewhere.
"Counterfeit crime brings with it serious and violent criminality and we will therefore continue to squeeze and target offenders until they desist or we put them in jail."
The four were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class C drugs and distribution of articles infringing trademarks.
The raid was part of Operation Vulcan, which is targeting fake designer goods and crime in Cheetham Hill and Strangeways.
