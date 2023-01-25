Levenshulme stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

Police incident Stockport Road, LevenshulmeASP
A 19-year-old man was stabbed on Stockport Road in Levenshulme on Sunday night

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in the street.

The attack happened on Stockport Road in Levenshulme, Manchester at about 23:30 GMT on 22 January.

The injured man remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 20-year-old man, of Gorton, was also charged with possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.

GMP said a woman, also 20, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed while inquiries continue.

