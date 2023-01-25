Girl, 14, stabbed at Didsbury school and boy arrested
A 14-year-old girl has been stabbed and seriously injured at a school in Manchester.
Police said she was attacked just after 13:00 GMT on Tuesday at Parrs Wood High School in the East Didsbury area.
She was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries described as "serious though not life threatening".
A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the Wilmslow Road school and is being questioned, Greater Manchester Police said.
The girl's injuries were believed to have been caused by a "sharp object" after the attack during her dinner break, the force said.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and said they were working with the local authority and the school to support children affected by the incident.
